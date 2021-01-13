Amazon announces online test-prep offering for JEE aspirants

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:04 IST
Image Credit: Google Play store

Amazon India on Wednesday announced the launch of Amazon Academy, an online test-prep offering that will enable JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) aspirants to achieve their desired goals through curated content, live lectures and assessment material developed by expert faculty.

Here are the key highlights of the Amazon Academy app:

Engaging live classes

Students can attend interactive live classes by expert JEE faculty to improve understanding and retention of concepts. and also to clarify their doubts during the class via live chat.

High-quality practice question bank

Aspirants can solve high-quality practice questions for JEE Main and JEE Advanced with an expansive question bank of 10,000+ questions which will help them gain the confidence to handle difficult problems, filter questions by difficulty level (easy, medium and hard) and access in-depth solutions to master a concept.

Tips and tricks

Students will also benefit from Amazon Academy's expert-curated daily tips, subject-wise shortcuts, mnemonics to retain concepts and solve questions accurately.

Mock tests

Students can take the chapter-wise tests, part tests as well as full tests that simulate the JEE pattern and gain easy access to question papers from previous years. This will help them manage exam preparedness at their own pace.

All India Mock Test (AIMT) series

Aspirants can gauge their progress and compare their performance with other JEE aspirants who have attempted the test in the same time slot on Amazon Academy through personalized reports highlighting chapter-wise time and strength analysis.

Apart from the JEE aspirants, Amazon says the new app will benefit students preparing for other competitive examinations including BITSAT, VITEEE, SRMJEEE, and MET.

The beta version of the Amazon Academy app is available on the web and the Google Play Store. The content in the app is currently available for free and will continue to be for the next few months.

