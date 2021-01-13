Left Menu
Amazon India launches 'Amazon Academy' to help students prepare for JEE competitive exam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:14 IST
Amazon India on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Amazon Academy', an online platform that will help students prepare for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) for entrance to engineering colleges.

The move by the e-commerce giant comes at a time when online education has seen a massive rise in adoption amid the pandemic. Edtech companies like Byju's, Unacademy and Vedantu have seen strong growth in user base and usage in the past few months, indicating the rising popularity of online education.

Amazon India said the beta version of 'Amazon Academy' will be available free of cost on the web and as an app on the Google Play store.

''The online preparation offering will equip students with in-depth knowledge and practice routines required for the JEE, through curated learning material, live lectures and comprehensive assessments in Math, Physics and Chemistry,'' it said in a statement.

All learning material and exam content has been developed by expert faculty from across the country. In addition to the JEE, those preparing for BITSAT, VITEEE, SRMJEEE, and MET exams will also benefit from the quality content resources available.

The content is currently available for free and will continue to be for the next few months, the statement added.

Amazon Academy will offer students a range of JEE preparatory resources at launch, including specially crafted mock tests by industry experts, over 15,000 handpicked questions with hints and detailed step by step solutions for practice.

The mock tests include chapter tests, part tests, and full tests that simulate the JEE pattern, helping students manage exam preparedness at their own pace.

''Amazon Academy will also hold live All India Mock Tests (AIMT) at scheduled intervals. These tests are designed to mirror the JEE experience helping students understand the nuances of the examination. Students will also benefit from shortcuts, mnemonics, tips, and tricks, equipping them with the necessary tools to retain concepts and solve questions effectively,'' the statement said.

The company noted that Amazon Academy will enable active learning through live lessons, helping students to strengthen their JEE preparation efforts – they can engage with expert faculty, learn concepts, and clarify doubts in real-time.

Besides, the students can assess their test performance through personalised reports highlighting chapter-wise time and strength analysis.

''Amazon Academy aims to bring high quality, affordable education to all, starting with those preparing for engineering entrance examinations. Our mission is to help students achieve their outcomes while also empowering educators and content partners to reach millions of students,'' Amol Gurwara, Director (Education) at Amazon India, said.

The primary focus has been on content quality, deep learning analytics and student experience, he added.

