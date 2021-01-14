Left Menu
National Polio immunisation programme rescheduled to Jan 31

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The National Polio immunisation programme, as part of which children in the age group of 0-5 years are administered polio drops, has been rescheduled to January 31.

The National Immunisation Day (NID), commonly known as Pulse Polio Immunisation programme, was earlier scheduled for January 17 across India.

''The massive countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive will be rolled out by Prime Minister from January 16. This would be the world's largest immunisation exercise. Therefore, it has been decided by the Ministry of Health in consultation with the office of the President of India to reschedule the Polio vaccination day, also known as the National Immunisation Day (NID) or 'Polio Ravivar' to 31st January,'' the Union Health Ministry said.

The President will launch the Polio National Immunisation Day on 30th January by administering Polio drops to some children at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 11:45 am, the ministry said in a statement.

''The decision is in keeping with the stated policy of the Health Ministry to ensure that COVID management and vaccination services as well as non-COVID essential health services proceed in tandem without adversely impacting each other,'' it stated.PTI PLB DVDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

