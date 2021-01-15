Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal schools to partially open from Feb

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:19 IST
Himachal schools to partially open from Feb

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to partially open schools from next month by strictly following standard operating procedures in view of the coronavirus pandemic, an minister said on Friday.

Classes 5 and 8-12 in schools in the plains that have summer vacations will open from February 1, while those in the hilly areas having longer winter vacations will start February 15, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.

Industrial training institutes, and polytechnic and engineering colleges will also open from February 1. The decision to reopen these institutions was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur after reviewing the current coronavirus situation in the state, Bhardwaj said.

The management of these institutions will ensure strict use of face masks, social distancing and use of sanitisers in their premises, he added. PTI DJIHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire in Kerala

A truck carrying over300 LPG cylinders caught fire near here on Friday but it wasextinguished within minutes averting a major tragedy, policesaid.The drivers cabin was gutted.There were no casualties as fire and rescue teamsrushed to the sp...

Combating Covid: IMA allays fears around Covishield, Covaxin

Ahead of the vaccination drive, the Indian Medical Association IMA on Friday put the fears around the safety and efficacy of the vaccines at rest. Calling the misinformation around vaccines on social sites unfortunate, the medical body sai...

UK will not sacrifice workers' rights for economic growth - PM's spokesman

Britain will not seek to stimulate economic growth at the expense of workers rights, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Friday, responding to reports his government was looking at ways to lower labour standards.We will continue...

JPMorgan's profits jump as economy, investment bank recovers

JPMorgan Chase Co, the nations largest bank by assets, said its fourth quarter profits jumped by 42 per cent from a year earlier, as the firms investment banking division had a stellar quarter and its balance sheet improved despite the pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021