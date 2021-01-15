Nashik coaching classes get nod to resume for Classes IX-XII

Nashik district authorities onFriday allowed private coaching classes to start operationsfor standards IX to XII for the first time since thecoronavirus outbreak began last year, an official said.

District Collector Suraj Mandhare said schools whichhad reopened were seeing 70-80 per cent attendance, and activeCOVID-19 cases had come down to less than 1,500 in thedistrict, due to which coaching classes were being allowed toresume.

''As per the demand of the private coaching classowners and parents, the district administration is givingpermission to start coaching classes for standards IX to XII,''he said.

