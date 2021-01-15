Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lone Ethiopian child refugees seen at risk of exploitation in Sudan

Still, the IRC voiced concern that the lack of services, education and safe areas for children in the new Tunaydbah camp had pushed some refugees into child labour. Fighting is still going on in several parts of Tigray and almost 2.3 million people, or nearly half of the region's population, need aid, a U.N. report said last week.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:41 IST
Lone Ethiopian child refugees seen at risk of exploitation in Sudan

By Emeline Wuilbercq ADDIS ABABA, Jan 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Dozens of children are still waiting to be reunited with their families after crossing into Sudan alone to flee conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, aid agencies said, warning that they could be at risk of abuse, trafficking and child labour.

More than 58,000 Ethiopian refugees have crossed into Sudan - about a third of them children - since fighting erupted in the northern region in November between federal troops and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). The U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said more than 100 unaccompanied minors had been reunited with their families since the beginning of the conflict, but roughly the same number were still on their own in Sudan at the end of last year.

"Children travelling alone with no protection from an adult are more exposed to exploitation, trafficking and different types of abuse," said Vanessa Coeffe, senior child protection manager at the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Aid workers said the additional movement of refugees from transit centres to camps in Sudan had complicated ongoing tracing efforts. Since early January, the UNHCR has moved thousands of refugees to the new Tunaydbah camp.

Bakary Sogoba, child protection specialist at the U.N. children's agency (UNICEF) in Sudan, said the lack of access to Tigray - where some of the children's relatives remain - could present a further challenge to family reunification work. In the meantime, aid workers said it was crucial to look into alternative care options for children - some of them traumatized - whose parents could still not be found.

Living conditions in the camps can protract traumatic experiences, and gender-based violence and sexual exploitation are additional risks, said Anika Krstic, country director for Plan International Sudan. "As responders, (we need) to make sure that there is prevention, that there is awareness and that there are ways of seeking recourse and assistance," Krstic told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"We need to do more but all of the prevention measures that are usual in such emergency situations are being set up." Some unaccompanied and separated children have already been placed in foster care or communal centres, while child-friendly spaces and temporary learning centres have been set up in camps.

"A strong network of able social animators and social workers – when possible also within the same refugee community – is pivotal to keep the children safe from risks such as abuse or exploitation," said Giulia Raffaelli, senior external relations officer at UNHCR in Sudan. Still, the IRC voiced concern that the lack of services, education and safe areas for children in the new Tunaydbah camp had pushed some refugees into child labour.

Fighting is still going on in several parts of Tigray and almost 2.3 million people, or nearly half of the region's population, need aid, a U.N. report said last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as big banks kick off earnings

Wall Streets main indexes opened lower on Friday as incoming President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion stimulus plan sparked fears of an increase in taxes, while investors parsed quarterly reports from major U.S. lenders.The Dow Jones Industrial Av...

China honours 'Bat Woman' of controversial Wuhan lab as WHO team arrives to probe COVID-19 origins

China has honoured a virologist of a controversial Wuhan-based bio-lab, which was at the centre of COVID-19 storm, as a WHO team arrived at the Chinese city to probe the origins of the coronavirus.Shi Zhengli from the Wuhan Institute of Vir...

Over 2 lakh children in 0-5 years category not vaccinated for measles, typhoid in Delhi: govt survey

Over 2 lakh children in the age group of 0-5 years in the national capital are not vaccinated for diseases like measles, mumps and typhoid, according to a Delhi government survey.The findings are part of the survey titled Socio-Economic Pro...

I-T dept detects Rs 450-crore black money after raids in Kolkata

The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed income of over Rs 450 crore after it raided some Kolkata-based entities engaged in various businesses such as running of hotels and wholesale trading of fruits, the CBDT said on Friday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021