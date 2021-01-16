Left Menu
UP: Crow samples from Muzaffarnagar test positive for bird flu

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:51 IST
UP: Crow samples from Muzaffarnagar test positive for bird flu
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Samples taken from crows found dead recently in Muzaffarnagar have tested positive for bird flu, a senior scientist at Bareilly-based Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) said on Saturday. We had received the samples from Muzaffarnagar and a report in this regard has been sent to the administration there, chief scientist and lab in-charge of IVRI, V K Gupta said.

Recently, samples taken from dead chicken in Puranpur, Pilibhit had also tested positive for avian influenza, he said.

Meanwhile, the new director of Central Avian Research Institute Bareilly, A K Tiwari, who joined work on Friday said all precautions are being taken in the institute.

All the scientists and employees have to wear PPE kits which have been made available to them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

