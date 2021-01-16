Telangana's WE Hub, Gujarat's i-Hub tie up for women entrepreneurs

WE Hub, a State-run platform for women Entrepreneurs has partnered with i-Hub, an incubation set up of the Gujarat Government, to encourage and support startups in raising capital.

An MoU was signed by Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana PrincipalSecretary, IT and Industries and Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary Higher and Technical Education, Gujarat, on Saturday, an official release said.

As part of the MoU, as many as 240 women entrepreneurs will be selected for the pre-incubation program and a total of20 will be shortlisted for the co-incubation program.

''The partnership will initiate pre-incubation program for240 aspiring women entrepreneurs in the EdTech, MedTech and fintech sectors in the states of Telangana and Gujarat.

Post three months of pre-incubation program and after rigorous interventions, a total of 20 entrepreneurs will be selected for the final virtual/physical co-incubation program,'' it said.

This co-incubation brings in the startups the opportunity to scale up to viable enterprises and receive solid scale-up rapid growth mentorship from the leaders at i-Hub and WE Hub.

The startups will also have Government supported exposure visits across Telangana and Gujarat, it added.

