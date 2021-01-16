Free IAS coaching scheme for poor students launched in Kerala

Kochi, Jan 16 (PTI): A scheme to provide free coaching tocivil services and other competitive examinations to 10,000meritorious but financially weak students across Kerala waslaunched by state Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday.

Declaring open the 'One School, One IAS' programme beingimplemented by Vedhik Erudite Foundation with the support ofsponsors, he said, ''This higher education platform will givethe children a chance to completely redecorate their futureplans and broaden their horizons...'' Actor Manju Warrier made the first sponsorshipdeclaration while hailing the foundations scholarshipprogramme.

To begin with,she adopted 10 girl students by meetingtheir coaching expenses for civil service exams.

The Governor said that to serve as a civil servant is adream every young mind carries from an early stage.But, manyof them do not know where to start and what it takes toachieve this goal.

A subsequent relocation to big cities entails hugeexpenses, he said.

For the first time in the country, we have the OneSchool, One IAS programme that is set to produce at leastone civil servant from all schools in the country. Comingfrom rural and semi-urban areas, they will mainly be fromgovernment and aided schools, Khan said.

The Governor, over video conference, joined thefunction held here.

Others present at the ceremony, which was presided overby Vedhik Erudite Foundation Chairman Dr J Alexander, wereSyro-Malabar Catholic Church Major Archbishop Cardinal GeorgeAlencherry, foundation directors Dr Alexander Jacob andShankar Bidari, Vice-Chairman Babu Sebastian and secretaryJames Mattam.

The function was addressed online by the foundationpatron Dr C V Ananda Bose and Director Dr Muhammad Basheer.

Former Chief Secretary and Cabinet Minister ofKarnataka Dr J Alexander said the novel initiative envisagesequipping students with not just preparing for the civilservices but also other competitive exams.

The academy, which focuses on aspirants from rural areas,would start grooming them from the high school-level, headded.

Former Kerala DGP Alexander Jacob said one per centinspiration was crucial for a civil services aspirant to comeout successful.

''No student who is keen to join the IAS, IPS or clearsimilar competitive exams should suffer owing to lack offunds,'' he said in his keynote address, revealing that he hasgiven training to 525 such aspirants.

The One School, One IAS' is an inverse case of the'Mountain going to Mohammed,' Jacob said, referring to theoft-referred proverb.

