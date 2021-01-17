Cycling-Kelderman injured as Bora-Hansgrohe riders hit by car
Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 00:01 IST
Several riders of Bora-Hansgrohe including new signing Wilco Kelderman were injured after being hit by a car while training in Italy, the German WorldTour cycling team said on Saturday. According to reports seven riders were involved in the incident with several taken to hospital.
"Today during training, some of our riders were involved in an accident with a car," a statement said. "Wilco Kelderman, Rüdiger Selig and Andreas Schillinger were taken to hospital, all conscious. Wilco and Rudi have sustained a concussion, while Andreas is awaiting final examinations."
Dutch rider Kelderman, who finished third in last year's Giro d'Italia, joined from Sunweb at the start of the year.
