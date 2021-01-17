Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools, coaching institutes in Rajasthan set to reopen on Monday after nearly 10 months

All coaching institutes will have to send details of their students to the nodal officer appointed by the district collector.Sanitization work was conducted in schools and coaching institutes on Sunday.An order issued by the chief secretary on Friday stated that IAS and RAS officers in districts will visit their nearest higher secondary schools to check the compliance of the guidelines and will also motivate students and teachers.According to standard operating procedure for coaching institutes, a distance of six feet will be required to be maintained by students in the classrooms.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-01-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 18:45 IST
Schools, coaching institutes in Rajasthan set to reopen on Monday after nearly 10 months

Schools and coaching institutes in Rajasthan are set to reopen in the state on Monday after remaining closed for nearly 10 months with wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing and thermal scanning made mandatory for the students.

These institutes were closed on March 21 last year.

The government has decided to restart schools from classes nine to 12 with each room having 50 per cent seating capacity and students attending classes with consent from their parents.

For students of coaching institutes coming from other states, they will have to get themselves tested for COVID-19, a day before joining classes. All coaching institutes will have to send details of their students to the nodal officer appointed by the district collector.

Sanitization work was conducted in schools and coaching institutes on Sunday.

An order issued by the chief secretary on Friday stated that IAS and RAS officers in districts will visit their nearest higher secondary schools to check the compliance of the guidelines and will also motivate students and teachers.

According to standard operating procedure for coaching institutes, a distance of six feet will be required to be maintained by students in the classrooms. There will be a gap of 30 minutes between two batches in coaching institutes and the classrooms will be sanitized during this period.

'No mask no entry' norm will be followed strictly while all stationary items and other equipment will be sanitized daily, according to order by the home department. Cameras will have to be installed for monitoring of social distancing and other guidelines related to COVID-19. Directions were also given to encourage students to wash hands or sanitize them at the time of entry to the classroom and while exiting it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Zarif tells France: Avoid "absurd nonsense" about Tehran's nuclear work

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday dismissed a claim by France that Tehran was in the process of building up its nuclear weapons, calling it absurd nonsense. French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in an interview w...

Gurpreet wins men's 25m rapid fire pistol T1 trials

Army marksman and Olympian Gurpreet Singh won the mens 25m rapid fire pistol T1 trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range here on Sunday.It was a Services 1-2-3 as Gurpreets fellow Army man Neeraj Kumar and the Air Forces Shivam Shukla em...

Italy's Conte struggles to secure support in Senate showdown

Efforts by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to build a new majority in parliament after a junior partner quit his coalition floundered at the weekend as several centrist lawmakers rejected his overtures.Conte is due to address the lowe...

Electronic pension payment order promises ease of living for senior citizens: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the recently-introduced electronic pension payment order e-PPO promises ease of living for senior citizens. Referring to some reforms introduced in the Ministry of Personnel, he said that th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021