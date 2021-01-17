Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid COVID-19 surge, South Africa delays reopening schools

Faced with a rapid resurgence of COVID-19 overwhelming the countrys hospitals and driven by a more infectious variant of the virus, South Africa has delayed reopening its schools.The variant is having far-reaching consequences for Africas most developed nation as several countries trying to prevent its spread have stopped or reduced flights with South Africa.South Africa has the highest prevalence of COVID-19 in Africa with a cumulative total of more than 1.3 million confirmed cases, including 36,851 deaths.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-01-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 20:12 IST
Amid COVID-19 surge, South Africa delays reopening schools

Faced with a rapid resurgence of COVID-19 overwhelming the country's hospitals and driven by a more infectious variant of the virus, South Africa has delayed reopening its schools.

The variant is having far-reaching consequences for Africa's most developed nation as several countries trying to prevent its spread have stopped or reduced flights with South Africa.

South Africa has the highest prevalence of COVID-19 in Africa with a cumulative total of more than 1.3 million confirmed cases, including 36,851 deaths. In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 13,973 new infections and 348 deaths.

South Africa's 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 22 new cases per 100,000 people on Jan. 2 to 26 new cases per 100,000 people on Jan. 16. according to Johns Hopkins University. “Given the pressure experienced by the health system in the past few weeks, occasioned by increased COVID-19 infections which has led to the second wave, the council of education ministers in conjunction with the national coronavirus command council and Cabinet has taken the decision to delay the reopening of both public and private schools,” said basic education deputy minister Reginah Mhaule. The department has not released statistics of how many teachers or students have succumbed to COVID-19, two teachers are confirmed to have died recently during the marking of last years examination.

“Some of our markers have passed away, while others withdrew from marking due to fear and anxiety, but also because some of their own family members have tested positive,” said Mhauli.

South Africa's education officials are on Monday expected to announce plans for universities and colleges, which closed last year as part of restrictions.

Several international airlines have stopped or reduced their flights to South Africa to curb the spread of the new variant.

The Dubai-based airline Emirates has suspended all scheduled flights to South Africa until Jan. 28 “due to operational reasons,” it said in a statement.

It joins a growing list of foreign airlines from countries including the United Kingdom, Germany and Switzerland, which have tightened restrictions for travel to and from South Africa since the emergence of the new variant.

South Africa itself has closed 20 land borders with the neighboring countries of Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Mozambique as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the virus during its second wave.

South Africa has also reintroduced a nighttime curfew, banned the sale of all alcoholic beverages and prohibited large gatherings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

14 held for dealing with funds received from criminal activities in UP

As many as 14 people have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS, who were involved in a gang dealing with funds received from criminal activities and other unknown sources. The UP Police informed that the criminals mad...

Prison guard opens fire after being shot at by intruders: Police

A prison security guard opened fire after he was shot at but had a narrow escape while checking identities of three persons who sought to enter the Jalore district jail posing as electricians, police said on Sunday.As the jail guard resorte...

Will poor and underprivileged get COVID-19 vaccine for free? Congress asks govt

A day after India rolled out the worlds largest inoculation drive against COVID-19, the Congress on Sunday asked whether the government plans to provide free vaccines to all Indians, especially the underprivileged and the poor, and when.Con...

Over 2L healthcare workers get Covid-19 jab on 1st day in India, higher than US

India recorded the highest number of vaccinations on day one in the world on Saturday, at 2,07,229, higher than the US, UK and France on day one, said Union Health Ministry Sunday. 2,07,229 people were vaccinated on day one-- the highest da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021