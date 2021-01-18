Left Menu
With TN classes X, XII set to start from tomorrow, health

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

With classes for tenth and plustwo students in Tamil Nadu set to commence from tomorrow, thestate health department has directed its officials tocompulsorily screen students and faculty for Coronaviruswithin a week.

Also, the Directorate of Public Health andPreventive Medicine mandated cleaning of school premises bylocal body/school management besides the creation ofsufficient hand washing facilities and following the SOPswithout any deviation.

The officials should share the Information Educationand Communication materials with the school management, theDPH said.

The Deputy Directors of Health should use theRashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram teams to screen the tenthand twelfth standard students and faculty includingchecking for co-morbidities.

Primary health centre (PHC) teams could be mobilisedif required, and they should be equipped to handle suspectedsymptomatic children as per SOPs.

Details on the Mobile Medical Units available atblock level should be shared with schools to contact them incase of emergency.

Vitamin C, multivitamin tablets and other immuno-boosters should be given to children, the DPH said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

