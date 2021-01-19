Left Menu
Pak police arrest student for sending money to ISIS terrorists in Syria

A university student in Pakistan has been arrested on charges of having links with global terror groups and sending money to the dreaded Islamic State terrorists in Syria, police said on Monday.

Muhammad Omer Bin Khalid, who is studying at Karachi's reputed NED University of Engineering and Technology, was arrested while trying to leave Karachi via a train, according to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police.

''He is a final year student at the NED University of Engineering and Technology. This student has been involved in sending money to families of militants linked with the global Islamic State group in Syria. He used to hand over the money in cash to one Zia, in Hyderabad, who converted it into dollars before sending it to Syria,'' said Deputy Inspector General of Police CTD Omar Shahid Hamid.

He said as per initial estimates, Omer has already sent over one million rupees to terrorists.

''We detained him initially and seized two mobile phones from him and also a laptop on December 17 last year. At the time, however, the suspect was released on bail as the CTD had no concrete evidence against him,” the officer said.

''But forensic examination of the seized gadgets later confirmed the suspect had links with persons who collected funds from Pakistan and sent them to IS militants in Syria. The report also established that he was in direct contact with suspected terrorists in Pakistan and Syria through their families,'' Hamid said.

He said many people were sending money to the IS terrorists in Syria by converting them into Bitcoin crypto-currency.

''Jihadi families'' in Syria have established Twitter accounts through which they demand funds. Many social media apps are being used for coordination, Hamid said, adding that women are being used to generate funds for terror groups.

