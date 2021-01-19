Left Menu
Top Indian Americans to address AAPI Inaugural Ball

Several eminent Indian Americans including Congressmen and those set to occupy key positions in the incoming Biden Administration will participate and address the Presidential Inaugural Committees official Asian American inaugural ball here on Tuesday.Asian American inaugural ball is one of the three additional events announced by the Presidential Inaugural Committee to celebrate and honour Americas diversity in advance of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20.We Are One is the other event hosted to honour and celebrate all within the Black Community and African Diaspora, featuring powerful speakers, inspiring stories, and entertaining performances.

Several eminent Indian Americans including Congressmen and those set to occupy key positions in the incoming Biden Administration will participate and address the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s official Asian American inaugural ball here on Tuesday.

Asian American inaugural ball is one of the three additional events announced by the Presidential Inaugural Committee to celebrate and honour America’s diversity in advance of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20.

“We Are One” is the other event hosted to honour and celebrate all within the Black Community and African Diaspora, featuring powerful speakers, inspiring stories, and entertaining performances. “Latino Inaugural 2021: Inheritance, Resilience, and Promise” is the third event being hosted by PIC in partnership with the Hispanic Federation and over 50 co-host organizations.

To be hosted by IMPACT, a leading Indian American advocacy and political action committee, the Asian American inaugural ball will honour and recognize Biden and Harris.

The event will feature remarks from AAPI organizers, political leaders, celebrities and musical, comedy, and cultural performances. Confirmed participants include OMB Director-designate Neera Tanden; Congressmen Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Andy Kim, and Raja Krishnamoorthi; former Olympian Michelle Kwan; actors Kal Penn, John Cho, Kumail Nanjiani, and Chloe Bennet; performances by Japanese Breakfast, Ari Afsar, and Raja Kumar.

“In the spirit of America United, the committee is excited to add three events to the official inaugural activities schedule that will showcase one of our greatest strengths as a nation, our diversity,” said PIC CEO and President of Delaware State University, Dr. Tony Allen.

“This programming will honour acts of resilience, heroism, and commitment to unity from the Black, Latino, and AAPI communities as the coalitions that make up our nation come together to celebrate a new chapter in our history,” Allen said.

In a statement IMPACT said it will also use the historic day to launch an Indian American recruiting and training program that will identify promising young political leaders who are interested in a career in public service.

The initiative will be called the “First But Not the Last” program in a nod to Harris’ popular refrain that, while she may be the first woman, Indian American, and Black American to ever hold the office of the Vice President, she wouldn’t be the last, IMPACT said.

