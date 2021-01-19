Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor Announces the 14th Edition of MyGate Bengaluru Midnight Marathon 2020NE

• Log on to www.midnightmarathon.in to register• Dates & Timings – Run Anytime / Anywhere from 12-14 February 2021 • The theme for the virtual marathon this year will be ‘Get on Your Feet – Help them stay on their Feet’• MyGate sees perfect synergy in the cause and partnership with BMM • Our Virtual Platform Partners are ‘FEETAPART’ Bengaluru, January 19, 2021: Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor today announced the much-awaited 14th edition of the only midnight marathon in India, the ‘MyGate Bengaluru Midnight Marathon’ – (BMM), powered by Feetapart. This year, the run will be held virtually, thus providing an opportunity for enthusiasts from across the globe to participate from anywhere between Feb. 11/12 midnight to 14/15 midnight, 2021. RBITC will be using the funds collected at the Marathon for various initiatives towards community projects and this year’s virtual marathon will be no different. Thousands of professional, social and health conscious runners are expected to participate in this AIMS – (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) affiliated, Midnight Marathon. The online registrations for the individual events of the MyGate Bengaluru Midnight Marathon have already kick started and participants can register online by logging onto www.midnightmarathon.in. Marathons have entrenched themselves as the single largest community sports event in the country in the recent years. Every year, more than 200,000 runners have been participating across the various international Marathons in the country for creating awareness of various social and charitable causes. The Midnight Marathon has the distinction of being one of them and has hosted international marathons from 2007-2019, with over 30,000 runners expected to participate virtually and globally this year. The key events include: 1. JBL 5k Fun Run 5 kms. 2. Akamai Open 10k Run 10 kms. 3. Sakra Half Marathon 21.097 kms. 4. Rotary Full Marathon 42.195 Kms 5. Prime VP #FitnessStartupChallenge Supporting quotes: Dr. Satish Rudrappa, President, Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC) 2020-21 “BMM is the flagship fundraising event for RBITC’s social service projects. During this pandemic, Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC) has been at the forefront to support the affected with food, supplies, masks, Tablets for students to study from home, online learning courses, school building construction, and much much more. Service never stops. When times are tough, we need to do more. And, Together we can”. Vijay Arisetty, Co-founder & CEO, MyGate “We are extremely glad to support the long tradition of the Bengaluru Midnight Marathon in this virtual edition. At MyGate, we see the betterment of the community as being at the very core of our operations and are glad that, through the various initiatives of the Rotary Club, the impact of the run will resonate long after the races are over. There cannot be a better way to harness the power of community spirit” Anil Danti, Chairman BMM 2020NE “RBITC’s Bengaluru Midnight Marathon has received tremendous recognition since its inception and also has the distinction of being the only Marathon that happens at night. Conceptualised to celebrate the spirit of Bengaluru and its spirit of innovation, this year the Virtual MyGate BMM goes global, powered by our Virtual Platform partners, Feetapart. We believe that BMM will eventually become an embodiment of everything that stands for hope in each of us. I appeal to each and every one of you to Get on your Feet - Help them stay on their Feet”. About Bengaluru Midnight Marathon Bengaluru Midnight Marathon is the flagship fundraising event conducted by Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor. At its heart, the initiative aims to create a platform to raise funds for health, education, social welfare and rural enlistment projects. And in its successive years, the marathon has remained true to its simple purpose. The first edition of the Bengaluru Midnight Marathon was held on May 19th, 2007 and since then, more than 100,000 runners from across the world have taken part in the marathon. About Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC) was formed in June 2006 with a mission to make a transformational and sustainable change in the quality of life in Bangalore and outside. It has in the last few years funded and implemented several projects in the area of primary health care and rural livelihood provision through vocational training programs, primary education by supporting government schools by organizing mid-day meal programs and scores of other charitable community services and environmental initiatives. One of the highlights being the Bengaluru Midnight Marathon, which is their biggest fundraiser and Asia's only marathon run at night. More on the race at www.midnightmarathon.in PWRPWR

