Jabalpur varsity's visually impaired students get fee relief

The Rani Durgavati Universityin Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday decided to exemptvisually-impaired students from paying fees charged underdifferent heads, an official said.

The decision was taken to give relief to visually-impaired students, the University in charge registrar DipeshMishra told PTI, adding that it had exempted such studentsfrom paying examination fees in the past.

''The decision will benefit some 200 such students whoare studying in private and government colleges affiliated tothe university and those studying in university teachingdepartments. They will get exemption from fees charged underheads like registration, skill development, cultural andsports,'' he said.

The university covers Jabalpur, Katni, Mandla, Dindoriand Narsinghpur districts.

Professor Arun Shukla of Government Mahakaushal Artsand Commerce College Jabalpur said it was the first universityin MP to take such a step, and added that his college was notcharging any fee from visually-impaired students since 2005.

The college was paying their fees to the universityfrom the college funds.

