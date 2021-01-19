Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Medical student kidnapped for ransom

You pay Rs 70 lakh by Jan 22 if you want release of your son, the caller is purported to have said according to Gauravs father.The family, which were in search of Gaurav, immediately informed the police and an FIR was registered in the matter.The SP said that immediately senior officers rushed to the students college and inquired about him with his friends.Teams have been constituted for safe release of the student.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:55 IST
UP: Medical student kidnapped for ransom

A medical student was allegedly kidnapped from the city and Rs 70 lakh ransom has been demanded from his family members for his release, police said on Tuesday.

''Gaurav Haldhar, a resident of Kashipur locality in Payagpur area of Bahraich district, is studing BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery) in a private institute -- SCPM College of Nursing and Medical Sciences, Haripur -- and was residing in the hostel. He went missing from the hostel from Monday afternoon at about 3-4 pm,'' Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

Gaurav's father got a ransom call on Tuesday afternoon in which the callers demanded Rs 70 lakh ransom and threatened to kill his son if the money was not paid, he said.

''Your son has been kidnapped. You pay Rs 70 lakh by Jan 22 if you want release of your son,'' the caller is purported to have said according to Gaurav's father.

The family, which were in search of Gaurav, immediately informed the police and an FIR was registered in the matter.

The SP said that immediately senior officers rushed to the student's college and inquired about him with his friends.

''Teams have been constituted for safe release of the student. Special Operation Group and surveillance teams are also on the job,'' the SP said.

When asked about the development in the case, a senior officer said, ''The call records of Gaurav are being looked into. We are trying to find clues from that. Also, police is exploring if there is any CCTV installed around the college. All angles are being looked into.'' The SP said Gaurav received a phone call between 2.30-3 pm on Monday after which he told his friends that he would come back after some time and went out of the hostel but did not return. No one informed the police then,'' the SP said adding that on Tuesday evening police came to know about the incident when family members got the ransom call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden's nominee for intel director says China growing authoritarian at home and assertive abroad

China is expanding its authoritarian approach at home, while it is being more assertive overseas, incoming US President Joe Bidens top spy pick, Avril Haines, told lawmakers on Tuesday, as Senators expressed concerns over the rising securit...

Cut in Canadian supplies of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will have considerable effect -official

Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines starting the week of Jan. 25, a senior official said, indicating more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies. Pfizer has already said it ...

Married woman living with another sans divorce not entitled for protection: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a married woman living with another person without divorcing husband will not be entitled for protection from the court.Petitioners Asha Devi and Suraj Kumar had moved the court contending that they b...

France reports 23,608 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

France reported 23,608 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 3,736 on Monday and from 19,752 last Tuesday while hospitalisations in intensive care units were also on the rise.Health ministry data also showed 656 people had died f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021