Over 2.23 lakh youth applied for various posts advertised by JKSSB

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:48 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has received over 2.23 lakh online applications for various categories of posts in government departments in the union territory, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“The JKSSB has received 2,22,285 online applications for various categories of posts advertised under notification number four of 2020 while as 913 applications have been received for the posts advertised under notice number five of 2020 till Tuesday,” he said quoting information from the government recruitment agency.

He said the JKSSB has decided to extend the last date for submission of online applications for advertisement notification four and five up to January 27 and February 10, respectively, after receiving various representations from the candidates regarding it.

The JKSSB has invited online applications for 2,814 posts of different categories from eligible candidates for participating in the selection process for district/divisional/UT cadre posts of various departments advertised in a series of notifications last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

