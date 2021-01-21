Chhattisgarh Assembly's budget session to begin from Feb 22

The budget session of theChhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will be held betweenFebruary 22 and March 26, an Assembly official said onThursday.

The session will have total 24 sittings, anotification issued by principal secretary of the AssemblyChandra Shekhar Gangrade said.

''The tenth session (budget session) of the fifthChhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will open on February 22with the address of Governor Anusuiya Uikey. The session,comprising a total of 24 sittings, will continue till March26,'' it said.

During the session, issues related to the state'sfinances and the government affairs will be taken up fordiscussion, it said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who holds the financeportfolio, will present the budget for fiscal 2021-22 duringthe session.

However, the date for the presentation of the budgetis yet to be declared.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has started conveningmeetings to take a review of department-wise preparation forthe budget, a state's public relations department officialhere said.

On Thursday, Baghel chaired a meeting with officialsof general administration, finance, energy, mining, publicrelations, electronics and information technology, health,aviation and other departments in this connection, he added.

