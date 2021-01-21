Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh Assembly's budget session to begin from Feb 22

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:19 IST
Chhattisgarh Assembly's budget session to begin from Feb 22

The budget session of theChhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will be held betweenFebruary 22 and March 26, an Assembly official said onThursday.

The session will have total 24 sittings, anotification issued by principal secretary of the AssemblyChandra Shekhar Gangrade said.

''The tenth session (budget session) of the fifthChhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will open on February 22with the address of Governor Anusuiya Uikey. The session,comprising a total of 24 sittings, will continue till March26,'' it said.

During the session, issues related to the state'sfinances and the government affairs will be taken up fordiscussion, it said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who holds the financeportfolio, will present the budget for fiscal 2021-22 duringthe session.

However, the date for the presentation of the budgetis yet to be declared.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has started conveningmeetings to take a review of department-wise preparation forthe budget, a state's public relations department officialhere said.

On Thursday, Baghel chaired a meeting with officialsof general administration, finance, energy, mining, publicrelations, electronics and information technology, health,aviation and other departments in this connection, he added.

PTI TKPNP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bandhan Bank shares fall over 5 pc

Shares of Bandhan Bank on Thursday fell over 5 per cent after the lender reported a 13.5 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 632.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.On BSE, shares of the bank closed 5.22 per cent lower at...

Umpires told us we can walk off, but Australian crowd abusing made me mentally strong: Siraj

India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Thursday said that the racial slurs hurled at him by the Australian crowd made him mentally strong. Siraj returned to India on Thursday after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side defeated Australia 2-1 to win the Border...

Three kids among six injured in fire at Greater Noida house

Six members of a family, including three children, suffered burn injuries after a fire broke in their house in Greater Noida on Thursday due to leakage from an LPG cylinder, police said.All six persons were hospitalised and five of them dis...

Protests against web series 'Tandav' in Jammu

The Rastriya Bajrang Dal and some other organisations staged separate protests against web series Tandav in Jammu on Thursday, accusing its cast and crew of depicting Hindu deities in an objectionable manner and hurting religious sentiments...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021