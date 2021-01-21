Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana govt to implement 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:36 IST
Telangana govt to implement 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections

Nearly two years after the Centreannounced 10 per cent reservation for the Economically WeakerSections (EWS) in government jobs and educationalinstitutions, the Telangana government on Thursday said it hasdecided to implement the quota in the state.

According to an official release, Chief Minister KChandrashekhar Rao said a high-level review meeting will beheld in the next two to three days on the matter andappropriate orders will be issued.

''There is a need to implement 10 percent reservation injobs and education to those from economically weaker classes.

We have decided to implement it while continuing thereservations for those who are already enjoying the benefit asit is,'' the release quoted KCR as saying.

As of now 50 per cent reservation for the weaker sectionsis in force in the state.

With additional 10 percent quota for the EWS, the totalpercentage of reservation will rise to 60, the release added.

PTI GDKROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Jean-Philippe Mateta joins Crystal Palace on loan from Mainz

Crystal Palace on Thursday signed forward Jean-Philippe Mateta on an 18-month loan deal from Bundesliga side Mainz with an option to make the move permanent. The 23-year-old Paris-born has been impressing for the German side Mainz with 10 g...

FIFA unites with UEFA to warn clubs against breakaway league

As UEFA prepares a final proposal to change the Champions League format in 2024, the governing body of European soccer joined FIFA on Thursday in warning clubs against breaking away to run their own competition.Players who take part in a Su...

Too early to say when COVID lockdown will end, UK PM Johnson says

It is too early to say when the national coronavirus lockdown in England will end, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, as daily deaths from COVID-19 reach new highs and hospitals become increasingly stretched. Britain pos...

IDBI Intech Announces the Appointment of Suresh Khatanhar as the New Chairman of the Board

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 21, 2021 PRNewswire -- IDBI Intech Ltd. Intech, a wholly owned subsidiary of IDBI Bank Ltd., announces the appointment of Suresh Khatanhar as the new Chairman of its Board. Suresh Khatanhar takes on the new role in addit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021