Telangana govt to implement 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections

Nearly two years after the Centreannounced 10 per cent reservation for the Economically WeakerSections (EWS) in government jobs and educationalinstitutions, the Telangana government on Thursday said it hasdecided to implement the quota in the state.

According to an official release, Chief Minister KChandrashekhar Rao said a high-level review meeting will beheld in the next two to three days on the matter andappropriate orders will be issued.

''There is a need to implement 10 percent reservation injobs and education to those from economically weaker classes.

We have decided to implement it while continuing thereservations for those who are already enjoying the benefit asit is,'' the release quoted KCR as saying.

As of now 50 per cent reservation for the weaker sectionsis in force in the state.

With additional 10 percent quota for the EWS, the totalpercentage of reservation will rise to 60, the release added.

