Rajasthan to have a third Sainik School in Alwar

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:43 IST
The Rajasthan government has decided to set up a third Sanik School in Alawar district of the state after establishing two earlier in Chittorgarh and Jhunjhunu districts.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the allotment of free land in Haldina village of Malakhera tehsil of Alawar for the establishment of the school, an official statement said on Thursday.

The land worth Rs 8.41 crore would be allocated for the opening of school free of cost, it added.

With this decision of the state government, children from Alwar and other nearby districts will be able to get a good education and get better opportunities to serve the country by joining the Army, the statement said.

