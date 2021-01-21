Left Menu
Rajasthan to have a third Sainik School in Alwar

21-01-2021
Rajasthan to have a third Sainik School in Alwar
A third Sanik School with be set up in Rajasthan in Alwar district after the establishment of two others earlier in Chittorgarh and Jhunjhunu districts.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the allotment of free land in Haldina village of Malakhera tehsil of Alwar for the establishment of the school, an official statement said on Thursday.

The land worth Rs 8.41 crore would be allocated free of cost for the opening of the school , it added.

With this decision of the state government, children from Alwar and other nearby districts will be able to get a good education and get better opportunities to serve the country by joining the Army, the statement said.

