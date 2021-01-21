Rajasthan to have a third Sainik School in Alwar

Rajasthan to have a third Sainik School in AlwarPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:01 IST
A third Sanik School with be set up in Rajasthan in Alwar district after the establishment of two others earlier in Chittorgarh and Jhunjhunu districts.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the allotment of free land in Haldina village of Malakhera tehsil of Alwar for the establishment of the school, an official statement said on Thursday.
The land worth Rs 8.41 crore would be allocated free of cost for the opening of the school , it added.
With this decision of the state government, children from Alwar and other nearby districts will be able to get a good education and get better opportunities to serve the country by joining the Army, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malakhera
- Haldina village
- Sanik School
- Rajasthan
- Army
- Chittorgarh
- Ashok Gehlot
- Alwar
- Jhunjhunu
ALSO READ
Schools, colleges to reopen in Rajasthan from Jan 18
Government confirms bird flu cases in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala
Night temperatures above normal across Rajasthan
Army jawan held on charges of supplying heroin in HP
Joined conspirators on Army duty: Malegaon blast accused to HC