4 officials among 9 booked in corruption case

Nine people, including four government officials, have been booked on Thursday by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) for alleged fraudulent withdrawal of nearly Rs 27 lakh of bills for non-existent works in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

The anti-corruption bureau has registered a case against the then officers of the rural development department in Warwan block. Searches were also conducted at their houses in Doda and Kishtwar, officials said.

The instant case was registered on the basis of a joint surprise check conducted into the allegations that officers and officials of the department in Warwan and others misappropriated an amount of Rs 26.91 lakh dishonestly and fraudulently against non-existent works in block, according to officials.

An investigation of the case is on, officials said. PTI ABHMB

