Tokyo Olympic organisers say fully focused on hosting Games this summer

Tokyo Olympic organisers say fully focused on hosting Games this summerReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-01-2021 07:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 07:58 IST
Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics said all event partners, including the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee, were "fully focused" on hosting the Games this summer in response to a report by the Times newspaper.
The Times reported on Friday that Japan's government had privately concluded the already-delayed Tokyo Olympics will be cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Tokyo Olympics
- Times
- Japan
- International Olympic Committee
ALSO READ
Rah! Japanese cheerleaders lift spirits amid pandemic
World News Roudnup: As Olympics loom, Japanese approval of Moderna's COVID-19; London field hospital to reopen as shortage of beds looms and more
EXCLUSIVE-As Olympics loom, Japanese approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unlikely till May
Health News Roundup: England test and trace scheme reports 24% rise; As Olympics loom, Japanese approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and more
EXCLUSIVE-As Olympics loom, Japanese approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unlikely till May