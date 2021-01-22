No cultural events of students for R-Day celebrations: TN Govt

The Tamil Nadu government onFriday said cultural programmes of school and college studentswould not be part of the Republic Day celebrations here thisyear in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Appealing to people, students and the elderly to avoidvisiting the Marina beachfront to witness the event on January26, the government said this was aimed at preventing gatheringof a large number of people.

The Governor leading the Republic Day celebrations onKamarajar Salai, in front of the Marina beach is thepractice.

An impressive parade by the armed forces and police ispart of the spectacle of the annual event while freedomfighters, students and the general public witness it.

However, this year, ''the cultural programmes of schooland college students is avoided and district collectors havebeen advised to visit the freedom fighters and honour themwith shawls,'' an official release said.

Arrangements have been made to broadcast the event onradio and television channels and Governor Banwarilal Purohitwould unfurl the national flag at 8 am on January 26, thegovernment said.

The Raj Bhavan had said on Thursday that the customary''At Home'' reception would not be hosted by Purohit this yearin view of the coronavirus pandemic.

