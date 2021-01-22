Fire at Nashik civic body headquarters; no casualty

A fire broke out in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) headquarters in NorthMaharashtra on Friday, but no casualty was reported, an official said.

The blaze erupted at around 11.15 am in the cabin of the NMC group leader on the second floor of Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, which houses the civic corporation headquarters, around 200 km from Mumbai, he said.

At least four fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and flames were doused within half-an-hour, the official said.

On being alerted about the blaze, the police and fire brigade reached the scene and started evacuating people from the building, he said.

No casualty was reported, he said, adding the cause of the fire was not yet known.

According to the police, the blaze could be the result of a short circuit.

Meanwhile, the NMC has formed a three-member committee to probe the incident and a report will be submitted soon, an official said.

State Higher and Technical Education Minister UdaySamant, who is touring the district, also visited the NMCheadquarters after being informed about the fire, he added.

