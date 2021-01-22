Maha:NPC gives to Sena post of panel chief in Parli civic body

The NCP has given the post ofchairperson of a committee in the Parli Municipal Council,controlled by it, to the Shiv Sena, which has only onecouncillor in that civic body, Maharashtra minister DhananjayMunde's office said on Friday.

The NCP gave the post of chairperson of women andchild development committee to the lone Shiv Sena councillorGangasagar Shinde, a statement issued by Munde's office said.

The Shiv Sena and the NCP are allies in the Maha VikasAghadi (MVA) government in the state.

The Congress is the third constituent in the council.

According to the statement, the Parli MunicipalCouncil in Munde's home district Beed has 35 councillors,including three co-opted members.

Around 30 of the councillors are from the NCP, thestatement said.

