Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take steps to protect Indian fishermen: Pondy CM to Modi

But, the former IPS officer had deliberatelydelayed in taking a decision for nearly two months and sentthe related file to the Centre in May, he said.He said there was no need for Bedi to send the file to theCentre.The Centre and Bedi are playing with the lives of thestudents without giving the green signal to our proposal forinternal quota for students from government schools inmedical education, the Chief Minister said.He contended that providing internal reservation is theabsolute right of the state government.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 17:13 IST
Take steps to protect Indian fishermen: Pondy CM to Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader andPuducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday urged prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene immediately andensure protection of Indian fishermen facing attacks by theSri Lanka Navy and the Coast Guard.

Talking to reporters here, the Chief Minister, whoreturned from Delhi on Friday without being able to meet thePresident on replacing territorial Lieutenant Governor KiranBedi, said the Prime Minister should start a dialogue withthe Lankan government and ensure that Indian fishermen wereprotected.

There have been instances of fishermen from Tamil Naduand Puducherry facing hardship at the hands of the LankanNavy and Coast Guard.

''Instances of fishermen of Tamil Nadu being shot at andkilled, their properties seized and boats impounded duringthe attacks have come to cause concern,'' he said.

The Prime Minister should not remain as silent spectatorto these happenings, he said.

Narayanasamy charged Bedi and the Union Home Ministrywith deliberately delaying approval for the proposal of theterritorial government to earmark 10 per cent reservation forstudents passing out of the government schools here andaspiring for medical education in private medical colleges.

''We had sent our Cabinet decision to set apart 10 percent quota for students from government schools intending todo medical education here to the Lt Governor for approval inMarch last year. But, the former IPS officer had deliberatelydelayed in taking a decision for nearly two months and sentthe related file to the Centre in May,'' he said.

He said there was no need for Bedi to send the file to theCentre.

''The Centre and Bedi are playing with the lives of thestudents without giving the green signal to our proposal forinternal quota for students from government schools inmedical education,'' the Chief Minister said.

He contended that providing internal reservation is theabsolute right of the state government. Why should the LtGovernor and the Centre block the introduction ofreservation, he asked.

Narayanasamy said he and three of his cabinet colleagues-RKamalakannan, M Kandasamy, Malladi Krishna Rao-and loneMember of Parliament from here V Vaithilingam had intended tomeet President Ram Nath Kovind on January 21 to bring to hisnotice the unnecessary intervention by the Lt Governor inroutine administration of an elected government.

''We had also intended to urge the President to recall Bedisince almost all proposals of the elected government werered-flagged by her,'' he said.

` Narayanasamy said he could not meet the President as he(President) was preoccupied with the preparation of hisRepublic Day address and monitor other arrangements for teday.

The Chief Minister said he had information that thePresident would meet him during the first week of February ''We will meet the President next month and urge him to recallBedi.'' Narayanasamy said he had met the Union Minister of Statefor Energy (Independent charge) R K Singh and registered theterritorial government`s protest against the move of theCentre to privatise distribution of electricity here.

The Central Minister said he would send an official teamto Puducherry shortly to study the situation.

''I have also categorically told the Central minister thatthe Centre had decided to privatise the distribution ofenergy arbitrarily without consulting the Puducherrygovernment and employees unions,'' he said.

''We will place before the Central committee during itsvisit the reasons as to why the move for privatisation shouldbe dropped and status quo of power distribution through thedepartment should continue,'' the Chief Minister said. PTICORNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Dr Riji John appointed VC of Kerala Fisheries varsity

KeralaGovernor ArifMohammed Khan has appointed Dr. K Riji John as Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies.Riji John was earlier the Dean, Fisheries and OceanStudies.Khan, who is also the Chancellor, issued an ord...

U.S. television host Larry King dies at age 87 -CNN

U.S. broadcaster Larry King, 87, has died, CNN reported on Saturday....

Shivamogga blast: Congress demands probe by sitting HC Judge

Bengaluru, Jan 23 PTI Opposition Congress in Karnatakaon Saturday demanded a probe by a sitting High Court Judgeinto the explosion at a stone quarry near Shivamogga whichled to loss of precious lives.It also demanded that all illegal quarry...

Poland appeals to Britain to repatriate man in vegetative state

Poland has asked British authorities to let a man in a vegetative state in a Plymouth hospital be transported back to the country despite a British court ruling that life-sustaining treatment should be stopped. A Polish government official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021