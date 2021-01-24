Mah:Reopening of schools a relief in rural areas,feel teachers

The Maharashtra government'sdecision to allow reopening of schools for classes 5 to 8 fromJanuary 27 onward has been largely welcomed by parents andschools, saying it will prove to be a huge relief for studentsin rural areas though some parents have expressedreservations.

Majority of teachers and parents in Latur district inMarathwada region of the state have expressed happiness overthe government's decision.

''This step of reopening schools (for classes 5 to 8)will remove imaginary fear,'' Principal Col. S A Vardan Raja,Narayanlal Lahoti English School, told PTI.

Binu Jacob, Principal, Mount Litera Zee EnglishSchool, said reopening the schools after almost a year is agreat relief forvarious stake-holders, especially students.

''Attending school is important for students to reducethe learning losses. I feel that combined efforts of teachers,parents and students cancreate a conducive atmosphere foreducation,'' he said while cautioning that it will not be abusiness as usual.

Shrimant Jadhav, Headmaster, Zilla Parishad School,Dighol Deshpande village, said online education was analternative option but the mode has failed in rural areas.

Even smart children are lagging behind in studies, hesaid.

''When I go to school, I interact with students andcheck their study. I feel sad when I seethat they are makingsilly mistakes in their notebooks. On the other hand, somestudents are ignoring studying. I welcome this decision of thestate government to reopen schools,'' he added.

Suraj Malpani, a parent, is however sceptical aboutthe safety of students and teachers in view of the pandemic.

''I feel that till the Covid-19 pandemic comes under aconsiderable control, students of lower grades can continuewith virtual learning. In Haryana, schools were closed againafter students and teachers tested positive for coronavirus.

Additionally, we have seen how the cases skyrocketed in othercountries where schools were reopened.

''I don't think that parents would agree to send theirwards to schools until vaccination is done. It is alright forhigher classes and not for junior classes,'' he added.

Welcoming the reopening decision, Suresh Natkare,Assistant Teacher, Shri Deshikendra Vidyalaya, said the onlinemode of learning is okay only for a short period.

''We cannot teach online for a longer period as itaffects students' physical and mental health. It is alsoimpossibleto maintain an emotional connect with studentsthrough virtual teaching,'' he added.

