Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mah:Reopening of schools a relief in rural areas,feel teachers

It is alright forhigher classes and not for junior classes, he added.Welcoming the reopening decision, Suresh Natkare,Assistant Teacher, Shri Deshikendra Vidyalaya, said the onlinemode of learning is okay only for a short period.We cannot teach online for a longer period as itaffects students physical and mental health.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 24-01-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 18:00 IST
Mah:Reopening of schools a relief in rural areas,feel teachers

The Maharashtra government'sdecision to allow reopening of schools for classes 5 to 8 fromJanuary 27 onward has been largely welcomed by parents andschools, saying it will prove to be a huge relief for studentsin rural areas though some parents have expressedreservations.

Majority of teachers and parents in Latur district inMarathwada region of the state have expressed happiness overthe government's decision.

''This step of reopening schools (for classes 5 to 8)will remove imaginary fear,'' Principal Col. S A Vardan Raja,Narayanlal Lahoti English School, told PTI.

Binu Jacob, Principal, Mount Litera Zee EnglishSchool, said reopening the schools after almost a year is agreat relief forvarious stake-holders, especially students.

''Attending school is important for students to reducethe learning losses. I feel that combined efforts of teachers,parents and students cancreate a conducive atmosphere foreducation,'' he said while cautioning that it will not be abusiness as usual.

Shrimant Jadhav, Headmaster, Zilla Parishad School,Dighol Deshpande village, said online education was analternative option but the mode has failed in rural areas.

Even smart children are lagging behind in studies, hesaid.

''When I go to school, I interact with students andcheck their study. I feel sad when I seethat they are makingsilly mistakes in their notebooks. On the other hand, somestudents are ignoring studying. I welcome this decision of thestate government to reopen schools,'' he added.

Suraj Malpani, a parent, is however sceptical aboutthe safety of students and teachers in view of the pandemic.

''I feel that till the Covid-19 pandemic comes under aconsiderable control, students of lower grades can continuewith virtual learning. In Haryana, schools were closed againafter students and teachers tested positive for coronavirus.

Additionally, we have seen how the cases skyrocketed in othercountries where schools were reopened.

''I don't think that parents would agree to send theirwards to schools until vaccination is done. It is alright forhigher classes and not for junior classes,'' he added.

Welcoming the reopening decision, Suresh Natkare,Assistant Teacher, Shri Deshikendra Vidyalaya, said the onlinemode of learning is okay only for a short period.

''We cannot teach online for a longer period as itaffects students' physical and mental health. It is alsoimpossibleto maintain an emotional connect with studentsthrough virtual teaching,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Srikanth resumes training after BAI gets mandatory quarantine time reduced

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who was forced to withdraw from the just-concluded Thailand Open as per protocols, resumed training on Sunday after the Badminton Association of India BAI got his 14-day mandatory reduced to a week.Srikanth...

UAE cabinet approves establishment of embassy in Tel Aviv

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved establishing an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, the UAE government said on its Twitter account, citing a cabinet decision.The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August. Wri...

11-year-old singer to perform during Republic Day celebrations in South Africa

An 11-year-old South African-Indian singer will perform at the Indian Consulate in Johannesburg to celebrate the Republic Day on Tuesday. Together with her maternal grandfather Dharam Sewraj, who has several decades of experience in the bro...

Guj: 4 dead in 2 accidents in Devbhumi Dwarka, Ahmedabad

Four persons were killed intwo separate accidents on Sunday in Devbhumi Dwarka districtand on Bhavnagar-Ahmedabad Highway in Gujarat, police said.In the first incident, two unidentified men werekilled on the spot when their SUV, heading tow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021