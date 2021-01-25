Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal Sappers contingent to march in Republic Day Parade

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:14 IST
Bengal Sappers contingent to march in Republic Day Parade
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A contingent of the 'BengalSappers' regiment will march in the Republic Day parade Tuesday at New Delhi, a Defence official said.

The Bengal Sappers contingent will be led by MajorPiyush Sharma, the only contingent commander in the 2021Republic Day parade to have been a recipient of the Sena Medal(Gallantry), the official said.

Raised on November 7, 1803, at Cawnpore, Bengal Sappershas earned the honor of 80 battle honors and 11 theatre honors, the official said.

The first parade commander of the Republic Day Parade in 1950 was a Bengal Sapper Officer, Lt Gen J S Dhillon, the spokesman said.

The military engineering regiment built the longest,1153 feet floating bailey bridge in any theatre of war during the 1944 Burma campaign.

He said that the contingent has four participantjunior commissioned officers (JCOs) who have represented India and brought laurels, among whom are Subedar Kapil Sharma, whowon the bronze medal in Rowing in the 2014 Asian Games andSubedar Sunil Kumar, winner of the gold medal in Rowing in theSouth Asian Games in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu praises DRDO for taking India close to self-reliance in missile technology

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today praised the DRDO scientists and engineers for taking India very close to self-reliance in missile technology with their hard work, dedication and perseverance. Attaining self-reliance in the ...

Modi the person "through which" Balakot information went to

Congress leader Rahul Gandhion Monday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the personthrough which prior information on Indias air strikes inBalakot in Pakistan in 2019 was made available to Republic TVeditor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.The C...

Defence minister launches revamped website about gallantry award recipients

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday unveiled a revamped website that provides information about gallantry awards in India and their recipients since Independence.Along with portal, he also launched a gallantry award quiz competition an...

Dutch PM Rutte condemns riots against lockdown, curfew as "criminal"

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte condemned a weekend in which rioters attacked police and set fires to protest the night-time curfew his government introduced on Saturday to slow the spread of coronavirus as criminal.Dutch police said on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021