India’s Next Sushruta - Medtronic India’s Case Based Competition for Resident Doctors Culminates in Grand Finale

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India• One of Its Kind Academic Contest Aimed at Providing Clinical Exposure To Nurture Budding Surgeons in India• Three Winners Arising from Over 1300+ Entries Across 80 Cities Will Get a Chance To Take Part in an International Clinical Observership at a Medtronic Innovation Center​​India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), concluded the grand finale of India’s Next Sushruta (INS), a case study competition targeted towards postgraduates and super-specialty students in the field of surgery. The concluding round saw finalists competing for the top three spots with a chance to take part in an international clinical observership at a Medtronic Innovation center. The finale saw Dr. Usha H., MCh Surgical Oncology from Kidwai memorial institute of oncology, Bangalore win over the jury with her presentation to clinch the title of India’s Next Sushruta. Dr. Souvik Paul, DNB Surgical Gastroenterology from BLK Superspeciality Hospital, New Delhi was adjudged the 1st runner up, while Dr. Nitesh Kumar, MS Urology from Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad took the 2nd runner up place.

Named after the father of early surgery, Sushruta, India’s Next Sushruta is a one of a kind industry-academia program in the med-tech space in India. The competition saw participation from across specialties including general surgery, gastro and oncology. The multi-stage academic contest was administered in partnership with Docplexus, who executed the program spanning 80 cities and conducted quantitative quizzes and abstract submissions on their platform.

“At Medtronic, we are committed to transforming healthcare, but we know we can’t do it alone. As global healthcare evolves, it is our responsibility as partners to evolve with it. India’s Next Sushruta is a unique opportunity for young doctors from multiple medical schools and disciplines to come together to present their views to address health issues plaguing the country and gives these medical students to gain skills and experience thinking outside the box while continuing their education,” said Madan Krishnan, vice president & managing director, India Medtronic Pvt. Ltd. “Through this program we hope to address prevalent capacity and awareness barriers along with increasing patient access to various therapies in the future. We are thrilled with the opportunity to engage with young resident doctors and Heads of Departments of these medical institutes.” The grand finale of INS involved 20-minute case presentations by the top ten finalists judged by a panel comprising of experts from major institutes: • Dr. Avanish Saklani, associate professor robotic lead colorectal, Tata Memorial Center, Mumbai• Dr. Abhay Dalvi, professor & unit head, Dept. of Surgery, KEM Hospital, Mumbai• Dr. Anil Aggarwal, director, professor & head, Dept. of Gastrointestinal Surgery, GB Pant Hospital, Delhi• Dr. S Sudhindran, professor & chief transplant surgeon, Dept. of Gastrointestinal Surgery, Amrita Hospital, Kochi• Dr. SVS Deo, professor & head, Surgical Oncology, AIIMS Delhi• Dr. Madhabananda Kar, professor & head, Dept. of Surgical Oncology, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Raising adequate awareness about disease and therapy areas coupled with skill development to achieve technology adoption is the long-term objective of INS. Consequently, from among the top 10 finalists, the final 7 have been selected to participate in proctorship programs in India.

About MedtronicMedtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Winners of India's Next Sushruta with the Jury and Medtronic India Leadership PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)