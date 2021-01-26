Left Menu
Govt orders internet shutdown in areas close to farmers protest sites in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 16:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Tuesday ordered shut down of internet services in parts of Delhi NCR amid protests by farmers in the national capital.

A government order sent to telecom service providers directed temporary suspension of internet services in areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 12.00 hours to 23.59 hours on the Republic Day, according to the Department of Telecom.

''Government has invoked Temporary Suspension of Telecom Sevices (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency to suspend internet services in areas closer to farmers protest sites,'' a source told PTI.

According to a Department of Telecom spokesperson, internet shutdown order has been invoked by the local law and order administration and not by the department.

People residing close to farmers protest sites said that they are getting SMSes for suspension of internet service in their area.

''As per the government instructions, the Internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area because of which you are not able to use these services. You will be able to use the Internet services once we get directions from the government,'' an SMS sent by a telecom operator read.

