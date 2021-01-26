Left Menu
PTI | Begusarai | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:01 IST
Bihar s 13-year-old karate girl becomes SHO of police station for a day

Her dexterity withkicks and punches earned 13-year-old Anjali Kumari theopportunity to become the station house officer of a policestation for a day.

Trainee IPS Awadhesh Saroj, who is heading Balliapolice station here as part of his deputation, introduced thebudding martial artist at a function organised inside thepremises on the occasion of Republic Day.

''We all remember the Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Nayak' inwhich the protagonist becomes the chief minister for a day andchanges the face of the state. Let us try something similar'',remarked Saroj, who had invited Anjali Kumari to the function.

The trainee IPS seemed hugely impressed with theachievements of Anjali Kumari, a Class 9 student of VivekanandPublic School here, who has been learning karate for the pastsix years and has represented Bihar in a number of nationalcompetitions.

Her feats include a bronze medal at a competition heldin Alwar, Rajasthan, last year and the gold at Hyderabad in2019.

The girl draws her inspiration from her father Manoj,who is a local karate coach.

''Community policing is the future of the society. Andby exposing the young to the workings of the police we will betaking an important step in that direction'', said Saroj whilehanding over the charge to the girl.

Officials like Sub Divisional Officer Uttam Kumar,Deputy Superintendent of Police Bir Dhirendra and BlockDevelopment Officer Vikash Kumar, who were present on theoccasion, clapped enthusiastically.

''Residents of the localities under the jurisdiction ofthe police station should, for the day, come to Anjali withtheir complaints. She would take a decision on these in herown way'', said Saroj after which the girl was escorted insidethe SHOs chamber where she took the seat, presenting apicture of confidence.

Within minutes came the first complainant.

Vikas Paswan, a resident of Bhagatpur locality, cameup with an application requesting the help of the police indecongesting the road in front of the local high school whichwitnesses traffic jams on a regular basis.

Like a seasoned SHO, Anjali put her forwarding note onthe application drawing attention of the official concerned.

