Noida: BKU (Bhanu) ends protest, BKU (Lok Shakti) continues stir over farm laws

Bharatiya Kisan Unions Bhanu faction on Wednesday announced the end of its protest against the new farm laws here, while the Lok Shakti group continued its demonstration. Our national president Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh has announced that we are ending protest over the violence that took place in Delhi yesterday, Yogesh Pratap Singh, the Uttar Pradesh unit chief of BKU Bhanu and son of union chief, told PTI.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:19 IST
Noida: BKU (Bhanu) ends protest, BKU (Lok Shakti) continues stir over farm laws

Bharatiya Kisan Union's Bhanu faction on Wednesday announced the end of its protest against the new farm laws here, while the Lok Shakti group continued its demonstration. Talking to reporters, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) president Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh said he was deeply pained by whatever happened during the tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day, as he announced his union was ending its protest. BKU (Bhanu) members were staging the protest at the Chilla border in Noida since December 1. The protestors had blocked the Noida-Delhi carriageway of the road since the beginning of their demonstration except for a brief period of time when the route was completely open. ''Our national president (Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh) has announced that we are ending protest over the violence that took place in Delhi yesterday,'' Yogesh Pratap Singh, the Uttar Pradesh unit chief of BKU (Bhanu) and son of union chief, told PTI. Several union members have left the protest site to return home, while some are still present at Chilla along with their faction chief, who was talking to various media in the evening.

However, BKU (Lok Shakti) members, camping at some distance at the Dalit Prerna Sthal here, continued their protest. ''Whatever happened in Delhi should not have happened. We condemn it and are against any violence. We had a meeting today headed by BKU Lok Shakti president Sheoraj Singh in the wake of the events that have unfolded and decided that our protest would continue,'' it's spokesperson Shailesh Kumar Giri told PTI.

