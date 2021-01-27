Maharashtra minister visits schools as classes 5 to 8 resume

Maharashtra school educationminister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday visited some of theschools, where classes for standards 5 to 8 resumed after 10months, and interacted with students and teachers.

Classes for students in standards 5 to 8 resumed onWednesday in most parts of Maharashtra after remaining shutsince late March 2020 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and thesubsequent lockdown.

The minister travelled to a zilla parishad school inMhalunge village under Maval tehsil of Pune district, around200km from here, and interacted with parents as well asteachers and students, an official statement said here.

Gaikwad also visited a couple of other schools inPune district, it said.

She was accompanied by commissioner for schooleducation Vishal Solankhi and CEO of Pune ZP Ayush Kumar amongothers, the statement said.

Except areas under the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation (BMC), schools, barring primary ones, in the restof the state have reopened with strict implementation ofmeasures against COVID-19.

