ORF ranked 8th non-US think tank worldwide

India's Observer Research Foundation (ORF) has been ranked 20th among 174 top think tanks worldwide, and eighth among non-US bodies, says a report.

The 2020 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report, by the Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program (TTCSP) of the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, ranked ORF at 20th position, up from 27th previous year.

ORF moved up from the 118th position in the 2018 ranking and got featured at the 5th position on the 'Think Tank to Watch in 2020' list.

Its curated Raisina Dialogue has been ranked 5th best conference in the report, moving up from 7th position in 2019.

The 2020 Top Think Tanks Worldwide list is topped by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace of US, followed by Belgium's Bruegel and Fudacao Geulio Varas (FGV) of Brazil.

French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) and the UK's Chatham House were ranked 5th and 6th on the list.

Other Indian think tanks in the list include Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) at 41st rank (unchanged from last year), while Centre for Civil Society (CCS) at 83rd (unchanged).

Indian Council for Research on International Economic Research (ICRIER) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) retained their 110th and 111th position, respectively.

Development Alternatives (DA) was ranked 138th and Delhi Policy Group 142th, according to the report.

Into its 15th year of publication, the report defined 'think tanks' as public-policy research analysis and engagement organisations that generate policy-oriented research, analysis, and advice on domestic and international issues, thereby enabling policymakers and the public to make informed decisions about public policy.

India has the third-largest number of think tanks at 612. The US has the highest number at 2,203, followed by China at 1,413.

In the 2019 ranking, India had 509 think tanks.

ORF was ranked 8th in the 2020 ranking of non-US think tanks, up from 15th rank the previous year.

It is ranked No.2 among think tanks of China, India, Japan and Korea. Japan Institute of International Affairs is number one on that list.

ORF ranks 19th on top foreign policy and international affairs think tanks. The list is topped by Brookings Institution.

Asian Development Bank Institute, Japan topped the list of Best Government-Affiliated Think Tanks.

While the ranking rates think tanks' leadership, staff reputation, quality and reputation of the research and analysis produced, the 2020 ranking includes a new assessment to evaluate think tanks' responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''The 2020 report will include a ranking category concerning the best adaptation of programming and communication to this new environment,'' the report said.

