Manipur govt warns of action against absent teachers at

The Manipur government onThursday warned teachers and other staff of schools andcolleges of action if they are found absent during workinghours.

Schools for students of classes 9-12 and collegesreopened in the state on Wednesday.

Education Minister S Rajen Singh said that appropriateaction will be taken against teaching and non-teaching stafffound absent.

''Surprise visit to schools and colleges will continuein order to ensure strict compliance,'' Singh told reportersafter visiting various schools in the Imphal West district The education department has already distributedmedical kits, including face masks, soaps and detergents, toschools and colleges as a precautionary measure, he added.

The minister also appealed to the teachers, guardiansand students to cooperate with the government on reopening ofeducational institutes in the state.

