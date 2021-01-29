Maha CM grants Rs 50 lakh for Marathi literary meet

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray has announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh for the 94thedition of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, which isslated to be held in Nashik from March 26, an official said onFriday.

According to a statement issued by the ChiefMinister's Office, the annual literary meet will be held atGokhale Education Trust premises and noted science writer andastrophysicist Jayant Narlikar has been appointed as thepresident.

The chief minister hoped that the event will be heldin compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols.

The situation in the state has gradually improvedafter a year of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the statementquoted Thackeray as saying.

