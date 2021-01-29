Left Menu

Maha CM grants Rs 50 lakh for Marathi literary meet

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:25 IST
Maha CM grants Rs 50 lakh for Marathi literary meet

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray has announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh for the 94thedition of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, which isslated to be held in Nashik from March 26, an official said onFriday.

According to a statement issued by the ChiefMinister's Office, the annual literary meet will be held atGokhale Education Trust premises and noted science writer andastrophysicist Jayant Narlikar has been appointed as thepresident.

The chief minister hoped that the event will be heldin compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols.

The situation in the state has gradually improvedafter a year of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the statementquoted Thackeray as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Persistent Systems Q3 net jumps 37 pc on higher revenue

Mid-tier information technology company Persistent Systems has reported a 37.5 per cent jump in its December quarter net profit to Rs 120.9 crore on revenue growth from new deals.The Pune-headquartered company had posted a net profit of Rs ...

Tanzania's president expresses doubts about COVID vaccines

Tanzanias president on Wednesday openly expressed doubt about COVID-19 vaccines and accused people who were vaccinated outside the East African nation of bringing new infections into the country.If the white man was able to come up with vac...

Biden and Xi may meet at Singapore's 'Davos' summit in May - WEF President

United States President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping may meet at the World Economic Forums summit in Singapore in May, the organisations president said on Friday.The summit has been moved from its usual home in the Swiss alpine ...

CSS Corp Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

Recognized by Business Intelligence Group for its indigenous intelligent automation platform, ContelliBengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021