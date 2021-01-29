Left Menu

AP Panchayat polls: SEC seeks removal of senior IAS officer from election duties

Amaravati, Jan 29 PTI After censuring two seniorIAS officers for their alleged dereliction in dischargingtheir duties, the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission hasnow sought the removal of Praveen Prakash, PrincipalSecretary, General Administration Department Political frompoll duties.In a letter written to the Chief Secretary AdityanathDas on Thursday, SEC N Ramesh Kumar alleged that Prakash wasprimarily responsible for scuttling a video conferenceconvened by the Commission with Collectors and SPs on January23 on poll preparedness.The State Election Commission invokes its plenarypowers under Article 243 read with Article 324 to transferPraveen Prakash, IAS, with a view to ensure free and fairelections.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:58 IST
AP Panchayat polls: SEC seeks removal of senior IAS officer from election duties

Amaravati, Jan 29 (PTI): After censuring two seniorIAS officers for their alleged dereliction in dischargingtheir duties, the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission hasnow sought the removal of Praveen Prakash, PrincipalSecretary, General Administration Department (Political) frompoll duties.

In a letter written to the Chief Secretary AdityanathDas on Thursday, SEC N Ramesh Kumar alleged that Prakash wasprimarily responsible for scuttling a video conferenceconvened by the Commission with Collectors and SPs on January23 on poll preparedness.

''The State Election Commission invokes its plenarypowers under Article 243 read with Article 324 to transferPraveen Prakash, IAS, with a view to ensure free and fairelections. He is barred during the course of elections to haveinteraction with District Collectors and Superintendents ofPolice and any other officers who either directly orindirectly deal with matters relating to elections,'' the SECletter said.

Praveen Prakash also seems to have impartedinstructions to Collectors and SPs as well as other officersnot to participate in the Commission meetings.

The Collectors were apparently instructed not tocooperate with the poll process as well.

''As a result of the non-preparedness on the part ofthe District collectors, the commission was forced toreschedule the phase-I elections. This is a totallyunconscionable act and merits serious action in the fitness ofthings,'' SEC said.

Alleging that two senior IAS officers- PrincipalSecretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and M Girija Sankar,Commissioner of Panchayat Raj, failed to carry out theirduties in preparing the latest electoral rolls as per January,2021, for the ongoing Gram Panchayat polls, SEC had earliercensured them.

However, the state government rejected theCommission's move saying that the SEC has no powers to do so.

Meanwhile, nominations for the first phase of thepolls began on Friday and polls will be held on February 9.PTIGDK SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tourists visit 'Chadar trek' in Ladakh to experience a fun-filled, chilly vacation

A large number of tourists visited Chadar trek on the frozen Zanskar river in Ladakh on Thursday to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience filled with difficulties and delights. The tourists came to experience an enjoyable walk on the frozen...

Shuttler Prannoy recalls 'bubble struggle' in Thailand

The nightmare that he endured while being confined in a Bangkok bio-bubble made ace shuttler HS Prannoy realise the importance of addressing the mental health concerns that sportspersons are facing in the post COVID-19 world. The internatio...

UP: 40-year-old man, his young son killed in road accident

A man and his minor son were killed while two other members of the family were seriously injured when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus hit their motorcycle on a highway here, police said on Friday.The accident took place on Thursday when the bu...

ANALYSIS-"Russian roulette" in Europe as needle shortages hamper COVID-19 shots

Laurent Fignon, a geriatric doctor in the south of France, is having to improvise as he gives shots of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech to care home residents and health staff because supplies of the right needles and syringes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021