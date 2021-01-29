AP Panchayat polls: SEC seeks removal of senior IAS officer from election duties

Amaravati, Jan 29 (PTI): After censuring two seniorIAS officers for their alleged dereliction in dischargingtheir duties, the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission hasnow sought the removal of Praveen Prakash, PrincipalSecretary, General Administration Department (Political) frompoll duties.

In a letter written to the Chief Secretary AdityanathDas on Thursday, SEC N Ramesh Kumar alleged that Prakash wasprimarily responsible for scuttling a video conferenceconvened by the Commission with Collectors and SPs on January23 on poll preparedness.

''The State Election Commission invokes its plenarypowers under Article 243 read with Article 324 to transferPraveen Prakash, IAS, with a view to ensure free and fairelections. He is barred during the course of elections to haveinteraction with District Collectors and Superintendents ofPolice and any other officers who either directly orindirectly deal with matters relating to elections,'' the SECletter said.

Praveen Prakash also seems to have impartedinstructions to Collectors and SPs as well as other officersnot to participate in the Commission meetings.

The Collectors were apparently instructed not tocooperate with the poll process as well.

''As a result of the non-preparedness on the part ofthe District collectors, the commission was forced toreschedule the phase-I elections. This is a totallyunconscionable act and merits serious action in the fitness ofthings,'' SEC said.

Alleging that two senior IAS officers- PrincipalSecretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and M Girija Sankar,Commissioner of Panchayat Raj, failed to carry out theirduties in preparing the latest electoral rolls as per January,2021, for the ongoing Gram Panchayat polls, SEC had earliercensured them.

However, the state government rejected theCommission's move saying that the SEC has no powers to do so.

Meanwhile, nominations for the first phase of thepolls began on Friday and polls will be held on February 9.PTIGDK SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)