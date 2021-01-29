Left Menu

Consultants to be engaged to boost tourism sector in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:46 IST
The Ladakh administration is all set to engage consultants to formulate a concrete strategy aimed at boosting the tourism sector in the Union Territory, a top official said on Friday.

''The department of tourism is looking to engage professionals and management consultants to formulate a concrete tourism promotion policy, implementation of policy, event planning, branding and investing grounding for Ladakh, to boost tourism in the region'', a senior officer told PTI.

He said the department has issued an expression of interest (EoI) to invite application from interested applicants with experience in relevant fields to hire professionals management consultants as PMU (Programme Management Unit).

He said interested applicants can download the EoI from Ladakh's e-procurement portal -- ''http://www.tenders.ladakh.gov.in, ''www.tenders.ladakh.gov.in, and websites like www.ladakh.nic.in, www.ladakh.nic.in, among others. The department of tourism and culture is taking numerous initiatives under Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh after the region became a separate UT in 2019.

The objectives of the tourism department could be achieved through an integrated approach by adopting a proper tourism promotion policy to develop Ladakh as a unique tourist destination in the country, he said.

