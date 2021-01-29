Mahaveer's teachings are still relevant today: TN Guv

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarila lPurohit on Friday stressed the need to remain firm in ourcultural values, especially non-violence, peace andharmonious living, besides helping the needy, as enunciated byBhagwan Mahaveer.

He was speaking at the Mahaveer Awards for Excellencein Human Endeavour, organised by Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundationhere where those including 'Maths wizard' Anand Kumar werepresented awards in different categories.

''The forces of modern culture are sweeping across theglobe and upsetting our traditions, values and attitudes. Itis imperative that we do not lose the core values of ourculture, namely, non-violence, peace and harmonious livingand helping the needy,'' Purohit said.

Bhagwan Mahaveer, who lived 2,600 years ago, wanted tohelp each and every living being on Earth and wanted to removeall kinds of their sufferings.

The Governor lauded the various awardees.

The awards were presented in different categories,including Non-violence and vegetarianism to Federation ofIndian Animal Protection organisation, New Delhi and BabaPalla Singh Goushala, Punjab respectively.

Anand Kumar ''the Maths Wizard (and) founder of Super30 the innovative educational programme which trains poorchildren to face the entrance exams,'' in Education categorywere among the others who received the awards, a Raj Bhavanrelease said.

Kumar runs a highly innovative Super 30 programme for thelast 18 years to mentor 30 students free of cost through ayear-long residential coaching for Indias premier IIT-JEE.

Earlier, he had been awarded Rashtriya Bal kalyanAward by President of India Ram Nath Kovind in 2017 and thehighest award of Bihar government in the field of education,''Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Shiksha Puraskar'' in November 2010.

Jeevodaya Hospice for Cancer Patients in Chennai andthe Pain and Palliative Care Society, Kozhikode received theaward in the field of medicine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)