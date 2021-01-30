Odisha hikes monthly stipend of house surgeons in state-run

The Odisha government onSaturday hiked the monthly stipend of house surgeons invarious state-run medical colleges and hospitals by Rs 8,000,an official notification said.

The house surgeons will now get Rs 28,000 as astipend, it said.

They were wearing black badges at work since January22 to press for their demand.

The hike will remain in effect from January 1 thisyear for the next three years.

