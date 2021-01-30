Left Menu

Three-day global meet 'Kerala Looks Ahead' to begin on Feb 1

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:50 IST
Three-day global meet 'Kerala Looks Ahead' to begin on Feb 1

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 30 (PTI): Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate on February 1 a three-dayvirtual global conclave that seeks to lay down the roadmap forKeralas long-term development by factoring in perspectivesfrom top economists, industry leaders, administrators andplanners amid a changed world order due to COVID-19.

Industry stalwarts Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla,Azim Premji and Anand Mahindra and Nobel laureate Amartya Senare among the speakers to address various sessions of themeet titled 'Kerala Looks Ahead'(KLA).

Nobel laureate-economist Professor Joseph Stiglitz andSoumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist with World HealthOrganisation (WHO), will address the inaugural session onFebruary 1, an officialstatement said here.

Hosted by the Kerala State Planning Board, theconference and consultation will look at suggestions and thebest practices to achieve a paradigm shift in the statesprogress, by building on historic achievements in welfare andinvigorating growth and development through a long-termeconomic vision and infusion of technology into key sectors.

The brochure and schedule of the event were released byPlanning Board Vice Chairperson V K Ramachandran and MemberSecretary Venu V IAS at a press conference here on Saturday.

''Kerala is poised for a major transformation and asdecided by the Chief Minister we are looking at specific areaswhere technology and science can play a pivotal part. Theconference will help us learn from the best practices from thenational and international levels,'' Ramachandran said.

''At a time when we are making efforts to shape tomorrowsKerala, this conference will help key sectors that need deeperinsights to fasttrack the transformation of the state into aknowledge economy,'' Venu said.

Nine themes of deliberations, to be covered by differentsessions, are primary sector (agriculture, fisheries andanimal resources development), modern industrialpossibilities, higher education (including internationalacademic collaboration), skill development, tourism,information technology, e-governance, local governments, andfederalism and development financing.

''It is important that a conference of this dimension istaking place when Kerala is set to initiate its 14th Five YearPlan (2022-27). The insights and suggestions emerging from themeet could become valuable inputs for the plan,'' Ramachandransaid.

A special session on Industry would be held on thefinal day, ahead of the valedictory session.

The Special Industry session on February 3 would alsobe attended by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson ofBiocon Limited, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairperson of AxilorVentures, M A Yusuff Ali, Chairperson of Lulu Group, RaviPillai, Managing Director of RP Group and Azad Moopen,Chairperson and Managing Director of Aster Medcity.

Experts who would speak in different sessions includeTrilochan Mohapatra, Director General of Indian Council ofAgricultural Research; Modadugu Vijay Gupta, Former AssistantDirector General, World Fish Centre; Patrick Heller, Prof ofSociology, Watson Institute, Brown University; Ju-Ho Lee,Former Minister of Science, Technology and Education, Republicof Korea and S D Shibulal, Co-founder of Infosys.

Thematic sessions on Software, Hardware, Agriculture andAnimal Husbandry were held last week, setting the context forwider discussions and drawing conclusions at the meet, thestatement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

National Forensic Sciences University team has been called to analyse videos related to Delhi tractor rally violence: Jt CP (Crime) B K Singh.

National Forensic Sciences University team has been called to analyse videos related to Delhi tractor rally violence Jt CP Crime B K Singh....

Delhi Police examining dump data of mobile calls, registration numbers of tractors in probe into January 26 violence: Jt CP (Crime) BK Singh.

Delhi Police examining dump data of mobile calls, registration numbers of tractors in probe into January 26 violence Jt CP Crime BK Singh....

Putin's former judo partner says he owns palace which opposition links to Russian leader

Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg said on Saturday he owns a huge palace in southern Russia which jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has linked to President Vladimir Putin.Navalny and his anti-corruption foundation have published a vid...

India top medals tally at first Asian Online Shooting Championship

Indias 24-member shooting contingent topped the medals tally in the first Asian Online Shooting Championship.The squad won four out of the eight gold medals on offer, besides two silver and five bronze medals, for a total of 11 podium finis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021