Odisha youth disguises as sadhu to meet lover, lands in jail

An attempt to meet hislover in the guise of a saint proved costly for a youth inOdisha, who landed at the police station after locals raisedalarm, suspecting him to be a child lifter.

The incident took place at Ferrochrome Gate Colony inthe district on Saturday.

He was later detained and taken to Jajpur Road PoliceStation, Inspector-in-Charge A K Mohanty said.

Mohanty said the youth, a Class 12 student, insistedthat he had to come disguised to meet the girl as her familymembers were opposed to their relationship, and even finalisedher marriage with someone else.

''When I saw the fake sadhu's face, I found him to bequite younger. My suspicion grew over his unusually longbeard, which came off when I pulled it. His hair seemedartificial, too,'' said local resident Nityananda Das.

Das had called the neighbours and handed him over tothe police.

