Left Menu

Delhi Police Welfare Mahasangh stages protest against attack on cops during tractor rally violence

The Delhi Police Welfare Mahasangh staged a protest on Saturday against the attack on police personal during the tractor rally violence in the national capital on Republic Day.The protesters demanded strict action against those who attacked police personnel during the tractor rally organised by farmers to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centres three farm laws.My husband, son and daughter are in police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 00:40 IST
Delhi Police Welfare Mahasangh stages protest against attack on cops during tractor rally violence
The protesters demanded strict action against those who attacked police personnel during the tractor rally organised by farmers to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police Welfare Mahasangh staged a protest on Saturday against the attack on police personal during the tractor rally violence in the national capital on Republic Day.

The protesters demanded strict action against those who attacked police personnel during the tractor rally organised by farmers to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

''My husband, son and daughter are in police. If the police resorted to any action, then they would have faced suspension or enquiry. We also come from a farmer's family. We want strict action against those who attacked police,'' Geeta Saroha said.

Who is responsible for the security of police personnel, she asked.

The protesters were carrying placards and raised slogans against the unruly mob.

Madhu Mudgal, whose husband suffered a minor injury near his eye, condemned the violence.

''Police were in security of the protesters. The way they attacked the police personnel is not acceptable. They threw them into the moat of the Red Fort. The accused persons must be punished,'' Mudgal said.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

Mexico to import AstraZeneca vaccine from India, president says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Putin's former judo partner claims he owns palace linked to Russian leader

Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg said on Saturday he owns a huge palace in southern Russia which jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has linked to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny and his anti-corruption foundation have published a vi...

67-yr-old man shot dead by estranged son-in-law: Police

A 68-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his estranged son-in-law in wee hours on Saturday at his home under Loni Police Station area, police said.The incident took place on around 3 am on Saturday when Kotwalpur village resident Sheora...

Let govt tell farmers why can’t it repeal farm laws, we will not let it bow its head: Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday asked the Centre to explain to farmers why it does not want to repeal the three farm laws while promising it that they will not let the government bow its head before the world. TIkait appeared to make t...

Gurjar leader Madan Bhaiyya extends community's support to farmers' protest

Prominent Gurjar leader of western Uttar Pradesh Madan Bhaiyya on Saturday extended his communitys support to the Bharatiya Kisan Union in its ongoing protest against the central farm laws.Without naming him, Madan Bhaiyya also hit out at B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021