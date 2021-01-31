Delhi Police Welfare Mahasangh stages protest against attack on cops during tractor rally violence

The Delhi Police Welfare Mahasangh staged a protest on Saturday against the attack on police personal during the tractor rally violence in the national capital on Republic Day.

The protesters demanded strict action against those who attacked police personnel during the tractor rally organised by farmers to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

''My husband, son and daughter are in police. If the police resorted to any action, then they would have faced suspension or enquiry. We also come from a farmer's family. We want strict action against those who attacked police,'' Geeta Saroha said.

Who is responsible for the security of police personnel, she asked.

The protesters were carrying placards and raised slogans against the unruly mob.

Madhu Mudgal, whose husband suffered a minor injury near his eye, condemned the violence.

''Police were in security of the protesters. The way they attacked the police personnel is not acceptable. They threw them into the moat of the Red Fort. The accused persons must be punished,'' Mudgal said.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

