Over 2 lakh candidates appear for TET in Bengal

Over 2 lakh candidates appear for TET in BengalPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 18:05 IST
Candidates adhered to COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance as the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exams were held across the state on Sunday.
An estimated 2.5 lakh candidates sat for the exam, which was held after five years, an official of the West Bengal board of Primary Education said.
Only candidates who had submitted online applications were eligible to appear for the examination from 1 pm.
