Left Menu

Classes in schools resume for 9th standard, above in T'gana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:03 IST
Classes in schools resume for 9th standard, above in T'gana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After 10 months of suspensiondue to COVID-19 pandemic, classes resumed in schools andcolleges in Telangana for ninth standard and above.

The resumption of classes saw 45-47 per centattendance on Monday, officials said.

The attendance was better among students of 10th andintermediate second year (12th standard), who would appearfor board exams, compared to the 9th standard and theintermediate first year (11th standard), the officials said.

The government allowed the students to attend classesonly with the consent of parents and put in place variousmeasures, including social distancing and hand-washingfacilities, as part of precautions against COVID-19.

State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy visited aschool here, inspected the arrangements and interacted withthe students.

Many students, who physically attended the classes,expressed happiness over returning to the school.

Saying they could not fully follow what is being taughtonline classes, they said physical classes enable them tounderstand the lessons better.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Activists chain gates at Israeli arms company's UK factory

Protesters have blocked the entrance of an Israeli-owned factory in England where they claim deadly weapons are made.Activists from Palestine Action and Extinction Rebellion chained the gates of the Elbit Ferranti factory in Greater Manches...

UK detects South African coronavirus variant in people with no travel links

Eleven people in different regions of England have tested positive for the South African coronavirus variant without having any links to people who have travelled, prompting mass testing in the areas to contain the outbreak. Britain, with t...

Biden threatens U.S. sanctions in response to Myanmar coup

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmars military leaders and called for a concerted international response to press them to relinquish power they seized in a coup.A Biden statement condemned the milit...

Biden to talk COVID-19 relief with Senate Republicans in bipartisan attempt

President Joe Biden will meet 10 moderate Republican senators on Monday to discuss their proposal to shrink his sweeping 1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief package, even as Democrats prepare to push legislation through Congress without Repub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021