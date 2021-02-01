Classes in schools resume for 9th standard, above in T'gana

After 10 months of suspensiondue to COVID-19 pandemic, classes resumed in schools andcolleges in Telangana for ninth standard and above.

The resumption of classes saw 45-47 per centattendance on Monday, officials said.

The attendance was better among students of 10th andintermediate second year (12th standard), who would appearfor board exams, compared to the 9th standard and theintermediate first year (11th standard), the officials said.

The government allowed the students to attend classesonly with the consent of parents and put in place variousmeasures, including social distancing and hand-washingfacilities, as part of precautions against COVID-19.

State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy visited aschool here, inspected the arrangements and interacted withthe students.

Many students, who physically attended the classes,expressed happiness over returning to the school.

Saying they could not fully follow what is being taughtonline classes, they said physical classes enable them tounderstand the lessons better.

