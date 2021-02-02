Govt considering ban on hookah bars: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the state government isseriously considering a ban on hookah bars in the state.

''Hookah bars are a serious matter. Some of them are inrestaurants, while some are standalone in cities such asBengaluru and Mysuru,'' Bommai said.

Responding to a question raised by Congress memberSowmya Reddy in the legislative Assembly, he said, localbodies like Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) givelicence to them, we are conducting raids and booking casesagainst them, already over 70 cases have been booked inBengaluru alone this year.

''It is not enough, youth are getting attracted toHookah bars. I have asked officials to study regarding actiontaken or ban on hookah bars in other states. We are seriouslyconsidering banning the hookah bars...we will bring innecessary lawas,'' he said, adding that the cooperation fromBBMP and other local bodies who are the licensing authoritywas important.

Raising the issue, Sowmya Reddy said drugs were stillavailable in hookah bars and cafes, and called for sustainedaction against drugs.

Regarding drug abuse, the Minister said, it is presentfrom slums to the elite, educated to the illiterate, alsostudents, and the government has taken it seriously and willcontinue its 'war on drugs.' ''Earlier, only ganja was seized, but we're going aftersynthetic drugs coming in the form of tablets and chocolates,''he said, adding that the number of cases against drugs hasgone up from 127 in 2016 to 2,786 in 2020.PTI KSU SSPTI PTI

