Left Menu

Twitter labels Turkish minister's LGBT post hateful as students protest

The site said it did not take down the posts because there was potential public interest in keeping them accessible. Defying a government ban on demonstrations, students and teachers at Istanbul's Bogazici University have held protests for the last month against President Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of academic and former political candidate Melih Bulu as rector, which they said was undemocratic.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-02-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 01:26 IST
Twitter labels Turkish minister's LGBT post hateful as students protest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Intensifying weeks of tension at a top Istanbul university, Turkey's interior minister on Tuesday called student protesters "LGBT deviants" on Twitter, prompting the social media platform to put a rare warning on his comment. "Should we tolerate the LGBT deviants who insult the great Kaaba? Of course not," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in the statement on Twitter, referring to a shrine in Mecca that is Islam's most sacred site. Twitter said Soylu's tweet, as well as another from the weekend that used the same phrase, violated its rules about hateful conduct. The site said it did not take down the posts because there was potential public interest in keeping them accessible.

Defying a government ban on demonstrations, students and teachers at Istanbul's Bogazici University have held protests for the last month against President Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of academic and former political candidate Melih Bulu as rector, which they said was undemocratic. On Monday, students shared images on social media of themselves placing a picture on the ground that mixed LGBT symbols and Islamic images including the Kaaba shrine.

Police detained four students then and a total of 159 throughout the day after breaking up a group planning an all-night vigil outside the rector's office. Sixty-one were still in custody on Tuesday. Academics gathered on Tuesday on the Bogazici campus with backs turned to the rector's building in protest. They chanted "Melih Bulu resign," and carried signs reading "159," the number of those detained on Monday.

Hundreds also gathered in Istanbul's Kadikoy district on Tuesday, carrying signs that said, "LGBTQs will never walk alone" among other slogans. Police dispersed the crowds using pepper spray projectiles and detained 104 people, the Istanbul governor's office said.

Soylu said on live television on Tuesday it was his duty to preserve families against "LGBT deviants." "I am a believer, and in my belief, this is deviant. As a Muslim, I am responsible to say this, to protect the institution of family."

Twitter has not complied with a Turkish requirement implemented last year that social media firms appoint a representative in the country to deal with requests for content removal. Its bandwidth may be reduced in coming months. In Ankara, police clashed with protesters, some of whom chanted: "Shoulder to shoulder against fascism." Video images showed police dragging protesters away, hands cuffed behind their backs. State-owned Anadolu agency said 69 people were detained.

The government has criticised the protesters, with Erdogan praising his party's youth wing for "not being the LGBT youth." The main opposition CHP has supported the protests and several parliamentarians from the pro-Kurdish HDP were turned away at the university's entrance on Monday.

Erdogan's critics say the president and his AK Party, which promotes conservative Islamic values, have eroded social rights and tolerance. Erdogan's supporters say he has restored freedom of religious expression in a once strongly secular republic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. ITC finds Chinese exports of subsidized engines harm U.S. industry

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday said it had found that large vertical shaft engines from China were being sold in the United States at less than fair value, a move that clears the way for antidumping and countervailing du...

Canada condemns verdict against Kremlin critic Navalny, calls for release of protesters

Canada on Tuesday condemned a Russian courts decision to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and called on Moscow to release all those unjustly detained for exercising their rights.The comments were published on the Canadian foreign ministry...

Russian police detain more than 500 people as court rules on Navalny -protest monitor

Russian police detained more than 500 people on Tuesday, the day a court ruled to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for almost three years, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.Police detained Navalnys supporters early on Tuesday as ...

Mayorkas wins U.S. Senate approval to head Department of Homeland Security

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas to head the Department of Homeland Security, making him the first Latino and immigrant to hold the position and further solidifying President Joe Bidens Cabinet. The Senate approved Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021